Varney: Free speech is 'fading away'

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that The New York Times and the Democratic Party are being attacked by "newcomers" who are suppressing free speech.

"What's going on at The New York Times is very similar to what's going on within the Democrat Party,” he said. “The older folks who run things are under attack from the younger newcomers. Old-line liberals trying to hold on against the new ‘woke’ generations. You don't hear much about it. They don't publicize their great divide.”

Varney said The New York Times is still “reeling” from staffer James Bennet’s resignation after running Sen. Tom Cotton’s op-ed on racial protests causing controversy.

"Young" New York Times staffers said the piece made black reporters “fear for their lives,” Varney said, and publisher A.G. Sultzberger now says he regrets pushing Bennet out although it was necessary.

“So the ‘woke’ generation at the Times now dictates what opinions may or may not be printed at the bible of liberalism – The New York Times,” he said.

Varney argued that this is the same for Democrats, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi consistently runs ideas past the four-member “squad” including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“They don't quite have veto power but they have certainly pulled the party to the left,” he said. “Not all Democrats are happy with this. What's going on here is the suppression of what might be called ‘moderate’ opinion. It’s the suppression of what used to be called ‘the silent majority.’”

“Express an opinion at the Times that the ‘woke’ crowd doesn’t agree with and you lose your job,” Varney said. “Express an opinion among democrats that AOC doesn't like and you'll get a primary challenge and AOC will raise money to get you thrown out of congress.”

Varney said it’s all about free speech, and it’s "fading away."

“Beaten down by the radicals who just can't handle any opinion but their own,” he said.