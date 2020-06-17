Varney: Social distancing prevents a return to normal

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues social distancing "prevents a return to normal" and "slows down the economic comeback."

Varney said as coronavirus lockdowns across the country continue to lift, many industries will struggle with rules calling for people to stay six feet apart.

“You can't return to ‘normal’ like that,” he said. “How do you manage a school classroom that used to have 30 children, but now can only hold 10? You can't. Getting youngsters back to school is vital for so many parents, but if kids have to stay apart, there will be no more five days a week, in-class education. Social distancing means some parents will have to find childcare.”

Varney said the same issues apply for office workers in “jam-packed office buildings.”

“You can put out the hand sanitizers, insist on masks and temperature checks but if your staff has to stay apart at all times, you can't bring everyone back to the office,” he said. “And there will always be someone who sues because a coworker got too close.”

Varney believes public transit will also face these problems.

“Commuting by bus or subway is obviously a problem. Public transportation is geared to ‘packing 'em in’ at rush hour,” he said. “You can't do that. How do you get workers to work when a bus that used to hold 50 is now limited to 20?”

Varney added restaurants and bars, where many people socialize, will have trouble making a profit while maintaining social distancing restrictions.

“If social distancing rules mean you can only operate at reduced capacity, you don't make much, if any profit and you don't stay in business,” he said.

He said schools and businesses want to be seen as stopping the spread and keeping everyone safe. Varney believes they want to reassure the public but are in a difficult position due to social distancing.

“But things are changing. Look at the crowds who have been out and about, enjoying the summer weather recently,” Varney said. “Many do not keep their distance. Whether it’s at the beach or dining outside, the rule is beginning to break down. After all, if the authorities say nothing about close contact crowds at protests, why should they crackdown on restaurants just trying to stay in business?”

However, Varney said he’s not advocating for people to completely abandon social distancing.

“I am saying the authorities will have a hard time policing the distance we keep between ourselves,” he said. “And it’s going to get much harder to be always six feet apart as the weather improves, the new school year gets closer and businesses go bankrupt.”

