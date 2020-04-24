Varney: Media not interested in coronavirus back-to-work movement

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that the media has “no interest” in the go-back-to-work movement or coronavirus lockdown protests.

But when it comes to stay-at-home rules, Varney said the media is “all in.”

“You can see it coming a mile off. A state loosens up. Some businesses reopen. It’s started already in a dozen states. And if there’s the slightest up-tick in new cases or deaths, the media will pounce,” he said. “It’s predictable. The media skews left and the left will use any loosening of the rules as a club to beat up on President Trump.”

VARNEY: CORONAVIRUS-RESTRICTED AMERICANS RETURNING TO WORK 'MAY BECOME A FLOOD'

Varney said even though Trump has considered extending social distancing policies into summer, the media will continue on with a political strategy to “accuse him of reckless policies.”

“It’s the blood-on-your-hands argument,” he said.

According to Varney, the media won’t pay any attention to the benefits of reopening the economy and getting back to work such as lessening the economic burden.

“I would have thought that paychecks are a good thing,” he said. “Limiting the economic pain is surely a good thing. But the media only sees risk. To them, more personal freedom and a paycheck are not worth it. There will never be a no-risk situation, but so what? They’ve got a weapon to hit the president, and they’ll use it.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Varney predicts the media will also be in favor of taxing the rich and big business to pay for excessive coronavirus spending, pushing for government control over health care and the economy.

“Never let a good crisis go to waste, oh no!” he said. “Use it to promote the agenda which failed dismally before the virus hit. We are told to expect a new kind of capitalism when this is over. Really? What would that be? Socialism? A centrally planned economy? Government control of health care? A Green New Deal? That’s what the left wants. That’s what the media is pushing for.”

Reopening the country should be the goal at hand, he said, but the media “detests this president.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“They’re not going to abandon their contempt now,” Varney said. “But at least we know what to expect. Keep your focus on the other side of this crisis, not the media’s hindsight sniping.”