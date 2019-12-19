Varney: Nancy Pelosi turned Trump impeachment into ‘political attack dog’

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take” that Democrats have turned "politics and government into a partisan circus."

"Who really won the impeachment vote?" Varney asked.

It wasn't Nancy Pelosi, Varney said.

“She could not muster a united party,” he said. “She could not prove a crime. And now, the speaker may delay sending this mess to the Senate.”

Varney said maybe Speaker Pelosi wants to prolong the process for “maximum effect,” but regardless, he does not call that “winning.”

“And it’s certainly not a win for America, is it?” he said.

Varney said the media really won the vote since they pushed for a “yes” and got what they had hoped for. But in doing so, he said, they “disgraced themselves.”

“They abandoned objectivity, and threw in with the far left,” he said.

Journalists at the Washington Post and CNN mocked the holiday season, Varney said, by sharing exchanges of “Merry Impeachmas."

“How cute,” he said. “And how revealing.”

Varney said the vote was not a win for our political system, but it was, in fact, abused. Impeachment should be used in emergency measures, he said, for high crimes.

“Instead, Speaker Pelosi turned it into a political attack dog,” he said. “A vehicle for the left to express its contempt for a president they don't like. A way of reversing an election they lost. They have turned politics and government into a partisan circus.”

Varney said it’s hard to argue that President Trump won here since it is a permanent scar on his record. But in the long run, he said, “narrow, partisan, hate-filled” impeachment may work in his favor.

Despite all the noise, an unfair process and three-year-long political anguish, the president still managed to build a “world-beating economy and prosperity at home,” Varney said.

“Voters are not blind,” he said.

Varney said Speaker Pelosi has just ensured Trump’s re-election. The front page of the New York Post today shows Pelosi dressed in all black.

“The headline reads: ‘It’s your funeral…’” he said.