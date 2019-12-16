Varney: Society in the media is vastly different from reality

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that the society we are actually living in is very different from the society the media portrays.

Varney said sometimes he just can’t fathom what’s happening in politics.

“The systematic trashing of President Trump, by a political party that is divided and vindictive and apparently now controlled by its out-of-control left-wing,” he said. “We all know where impeachment is going: nowhere.”

The Democrats keep on with impeachment as a divided force, Varney said, as one Democrat threatens to become a Republican, and the others are wavering.

“If it gets to the Senate for a trial, it’s going to go down to defeat,” he said. “Guaranteed. This is an exercise in pure political nastiness.”

Varney said Americans are just trying to get on with our lives and enjoy the holidays in a prosperous economy, but we’re pressured to pay attention to Nancy Pelosi and her “quest to save civilization.”

“We have jobs to do, gifts to buy, family gatherings to organize,” he said. “And we're supposed to interrupt our joyful holidays to watch our politics run by the coastal elites.”

There are two vastly different societies people are living in, Varney said. One where people are getting on with their lives, and the other where politicians are focused only on impeaching the president.

“The society you see on the news is anxious and hateful,” he said. “But the society we actually live in feels very different: the best economy in the world.”

The society that's in reality, Varney said, enjoys a booming economy, gains in employment, no inflation and low-interest rates. Simply, prosperity.

“That’s the real America at these holidays,” he said. “And that’s the society you are living in.”