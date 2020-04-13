Varney: Politicizing coronavirus will make Biden's election 'more difficult'

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argued that presidential candidate Joe Biden’s road to the White House is already an “uphill struggle,” but his fellow Democrats won’t make it any easier.

“The left just can’t suppress its disdain for President Trump and having that contempt on full display will not be popular with an electorate desperate to get past the virus era,” Varney said.

According to Varney, Congressman Adam Schiff will be Biden’s biggest issue while running a 9/11-style investigation on Trump’s coronavirus spending.

Varney said there's "nothing wrong with" Speaker Nancy Pelosi's claim that the investigation into the $2 trillion relief package is simply for “accountability.” But Varney questioned Schiff's motives.

“This is Congressman Schiff we’re dealing with. A man who lead the Russia fiasco and then the impeachment failure. He will use the 9/11 style hearings to undermine the president during a national emergency,” Varney said. “Does anyone doubt that this is a pure political move with wall-to-wall televised hearings, inevitably beating up on the president, right before the election? That’s what they’re going to do. The Trump haters will have a field day and the media will pile on.”

But Varney said this kind of political strategy did not work for the Russian investigations or the impeachment trials. Rather, Trump’s approval ratings increased and are continuing to do so.

So will voters be happy to see Schiff “vilify” the president amid coronavirus recovery in the fall?

Varney said he doesn’t think so.

“Congressman Schiff and the rest of the Trump haters will make Joe Biden‘s election to the presidency even more difficult,” he said. “They can’t help themselves."