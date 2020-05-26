Varney: The mainstream media is a disgrace

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that the mainstream media has lost its mind in the last five years, being consumed by hatred for President Trump.

Continue Reading Below

“We have been saying it for years and we'll say it again now: the mainstream media is a disgrace,” he said. “They can't get over their hatred of President Trump. It colors every broadcast, every front page. Whatever the president does, it’s wrong.”

Varney said he’s not alone in this thinking, as CBS News’ former president Van Gordon Sauter wrote, “The liberal-leaning media has passed its tipping point… America won't reunite until far more people can look at a news story and believe it.”

VARNEY: AMERICANS ENTITLED TO A MEDIA WITH 'EVEN HAND'

“In short, ‘journalists’ have lost their credibility,” Varney said.

For example, he said, a headline in the New York Times this morning reads, “As meat plants reopen, companies won't say how many workers are sick."

“An important story, got it, but this is the day after tens of millions broke out of the house and started to open the economy,” he said.

And Varney said the TV networks run with stories they read in the elite papers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“The Times is their bible,” he said. “Read it in the morning. Put it on TV at night. The result is a never-ending stream of anti-trump bias. It’s always negative.”

Varney asked: Where’s the coverage of the Memorial Day Weekend “mood shift,” or rising lockdown protests? Just like the Russia investigations and impeachment, he said, “don’t expect objective reporting from much of the media.”

“How about the spectacular Trump economy?” he said. “It was only three months ago: Nah, Obama did that! Tax cuts to produce growth? Nah, a giveaway to the rich! Income inequality! It is an endless list of negative spin. A deliberate undermining of a president the elites just can't stand.”

Varney again quoted Van Gordon Sauter, saying, "news organizations that claim to be neutral, have long been creeping leftward, and their loathing of Mr. Trump has accelerated the pace."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“And back to my first line,” Varney said. "The mainstream media is a disgrace.”