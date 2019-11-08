Varney: Life's not as awful as the left seems to think

The world is not going to end in 11 years. We’re not all victims, and the president is doing just fine, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney wants to remind everyone.

While Democrats and the mainstream media paint a dismal future for America, Varney sees the prosperity and success that beats at the heart of this country.

“Are you a little tired of the endless negativity that’s shoved down our throats?" Varney asked. "Well, just wait until next week when the media circus descends on the impeachment hearings. It will be an orgy of pundits proclaiming how bad our president is."

Varney recalled that in October, “so-called journalists” fashioned themselves Wall Street analysts, confidently predicting an oncoming recession. Before that, obstruction of justice was on their lips, and before that, it was “Russia, Russia, Russia,” Varney argued.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY) speaks of income inequality and climate change bringing the world to an end in 10 years. Actress Jane Fonda thinks it’ll end in 11.

“You get the point: Life’s awful; we’re all victims; Trump’s got to go,” Varney summarized.

In contrast, Varney argued his show sees things “very differently.”

“We see prosperity: A strong economy, rapidly rising wages—especially for low-income people—no inflation, cheap gas—except in clueless California—the lowest unemployment rates in half a century, and a stock market rally that has enriched tens of millions!” Varney said.

Without anger or jealousy, Varney maintained that his show celebrates success and those Americans who have achieved it. His show supports capitalism, the builders of thriving enterprises, and innovators.

“We want innovation, and if innovators make billions, we’re here to cheer them on!” Varney said.

As the weekend begins, Varney is going to watch football—both American and English—putting the dismal cries of the left out of his mind.

“I shall ignore the impeachment circus. I’ll sit back and watch the Trump economy and the Trump stock market roll on,” he said.

