Varney: The left's bubble burst

The left’s bubble burst with astonishing speed, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

Continue Reading Below

“Monday the socialists were riding high. Tuesday, they crashed. Wednesday was like a funeral. It’s a Bernie Sanders failure,” Varney said.

Sanders had promised to lead a broad-based coalition, but that didn’t happen. Black voters and suburban women cast their ballots for Biden while young voters just did not come to the polls, according to Varney.

BIDEN'S SUPER TUESDAY COMEBACK LEAVES SANDERS WITH LITTLE TIME TO BROADEN APPEAL

“What was supposed to be a socialist crusade fell very flat, but it wasn’t just Bernie. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez backed three young ‘progressive’ women to challenge moderate incumbents. That failed too, none of ‘em won,” Varney said.

Elizabeth Warren insists she’s not a socialist, but her countless plans ad up to just about the same as socialism, he argued. In her home state of Massachusetts, Warren came in third place on Super Tuesday, while in her native state of Oklahoma, she came in fourth.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“The left claims they were ambushed by the establishment or they were hit by Bloomberg’s money, but what they have to face is the absurdity of socialism itself,” Varney argued.

The massive tax hikes, calls to kill fossil fuels and emphasis on big government is absurd, but Democrats will not face the fact of its absurdity, Varney argued.

“It’s their religion. Jealousy of success is their passion. We’re looking at a Bernie bust. The monumental event on Super Tuesday was not Biden’s surge, it was the end of the far left’s challenge to capitalism as we know it. The left lost, Bernie is done,” he concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS