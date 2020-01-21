Varney: Hell hath no fury like a Democrat scorned

President Trump has not committed an impeachable offense and the Senate’s impeachment trial is the result of hatred on a grand scale, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“[Impeachment has been] pursued by vindictive Democrats who will never get over Hillary Clinton’s loss. They just don’t like him, or his style, his language, his presidency. Hell hath no fury like a Democrat scorned,” Varney said.

No good will come of impeachment, Varney said, as the country is set to be subjected to lawyers spouting "endless arguments about who said what to who and when," he added. This, Varney continued, could go on for weeks and will supposedly, according to Speaker Pelosi, save the nation from imminent peril.

“I think not. It actually exposes the speaker to ridicule,” Varney said, then asking, “If the nation is in peril, how come she delayed the trial for a month?”

With the impeachment vote a foregone conclusion, Democrats are just wasting time, money and opportunities to help Americans, Varney said.

"Congress could be helping ordinary people in their everyday lives," he said. "Instead, it’s trashing a very successful president."

In his opening remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump said American prosperity is “thundering back” and that American success is based on American workers. This, Varney argued, is what ordinary people care about.

“I hope there are consequences to this impeachment charade and those consequences should be imposed at the ballot box,” Varney concluded.

