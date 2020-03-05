Varney: Public rage becoming common among senior Democrats

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” draws attention to Democrats showing their rage as a reaction to being consistently defeated by Trump.

Continue Reading Below

Varney said when Sen. Chuck Schumer spoke at the pro-abortion rally on Wednesday, he “let his anger rip” and “launched his attack” on two Supreme Court justices.

“Republican legislatures are waging a war on women -- all women -- and they’re taking away fundamental rights,” Schumer said at the rally. “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanagh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

VARNEY: BIDEN, SANDERS LEAD IS 'GOOD NEWS' FOR TRUMP

According to Varney, public rage is becoming “commonplace” for Democrats, especially seniors, and it’s due to being beaten by Trump.

“They just can't contain themselves,” he said. “How many times have Mr. Trump and his supporters been subjected to contempt that borders on hatred? Who could forget Hillary’s "deplorables" speech?”

Meanwhile, Varney pointed out that candidates on the campaign trail have also released their anger publicly.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Elizabeth Warren is characterized by anger, raging at the system, the wicked bankers and those dreadful billionaires,” he said. “Bernie Sanders does the same.”

Varney asked: How could it be possible that the Senate minority leader can stand on the Supreme Court steps and threaten justices?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“Surely, this is another example of Trump derangement syndrome gone wild,” he said. “The Democrats are the new hate-mongers.”