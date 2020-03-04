Varney: Biden, Sanders lead is 'good news' for Trump

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argued that Super Tuesday's showdown between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden is "good news" for President Trump.

Varney said it’s a two-man race between Sanders and Biden, since Mike Bloomberg has “spent so much to achieve so little,” and Elizabeth Warren, after coming in third in her home state of Massachusetts and fourth in her native state of Oklahoma, “really should drop out soon.”

“Biden vs. Bernie – it’s going to be a bare-knuckles fight,” he said.

Biden has 453 delegates while Sanders has 382. But even if Biden is victorious in the remaining primaries, it could be a highly contested, brokered convention, Varney said.

“Good news only for President Trump,” he said.

More good news for Trump, Varney added, lies in the frontrunners’ policies since the economy is not being made a priority.

“Both Democrat frontrunners would raise taxes big-time,” he said. “Both would clobber America’s energy dominance. Growing the economy is not a priority for either of them. And jobs? These guys are job killers!”

Varney said a crucial factor in modern politics is being able to present yourself and perform well on TV, which, in his opinion, is also great news for Trump since Sanders is “permanently angry” and Biden is “unfocused.”

“[Bernie] has no humor,” he said. “Like all socialists, he is resentful of success. It doesn't play well on the screen. Joe Biden stumbles and appears unfocused. That is amplified on TV. And so are his gaffes which will be used against him over and over again in Trump's commercials.”

The contrast between Trump and Democratic frontrunners, Varney said, is that Trump will enter the election with a “bright, positive vision of middle-class tax cuts, full employment and prosperity,” plus he'll bring the television personality.

“The Democrats, whether they pick Joe or Bernie, will go into the election with a victim's view of America,” he said. “And that doesn't play well on TV."