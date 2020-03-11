Varney: Democrats have married Biden, but don't love him

The Democratic Party has just married Joe Biden, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“It’s not a marriage of love, but necessity — a kind of shotgun marriage," Varney said. "Joe is the last non-socialist still standing."

In this, Biden has become his party’s sole hope of defeating President Trump in November, Varney argued. He added that it’s a difficult situation for the gaffe and confusion-prone 77-year-old former vice president.

“It just looks bad when a presidential candidate doesn’t know what day it is or where he is," Varney said. "And it looks really bad when that candidate stares into the camera, loses his train of thought and makes a hash of the declaration of independence.”

As the next debate approaches, the Democratic Party is rallying around Biden, trying to help him where they can, Varney said. They have changed the debate rules to allow both candidates to remain seated. Due to coronavirus, there will also be no live audience and no opportunity for reporters to ask questions of the candidates.

“That’s good for Joe — less opportunity to say something strange,” Varney added.

To lessen the chance of stumbling, Biden has shortened his stump speech and will draft in younger and more vigorous surrogate speakers, according to Varney.

“There is even a suggestion that the debates and the remaining primaries be canceled," he said. "James Clyburn, who rescued Joe’s campaign, says call it off to protect him from dangerous exposure.”

These proposals are a measure of the desperation felt by Democrats, Varney argued. He noted that the party has its man, but it doesn’t love him and the rejected Bernie Sanders commands the loyalty of roughly one-third of Democratic voters.

“Joe has to win them over and that’s going to be very difficult," he said. "There is a positive both for the Democrats and the country. The socialist Bernie Sanders will not win the Oval Office and he will not win the nomination. He led a socialist crusade. Looks like he’s failed and that is a very good thing."

