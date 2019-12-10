Varney: Impeachment efforts boost Trump's chances in 2020

Democrats are going to pay the price for their efforts to impeach President Trump, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

Continue Reading Below

“The Democrats are drawing up the articles of impeachment. Sounds ominous. The left thinks it’s finally got him. They think he’s been so slimed that he loses the election next year. They are wrong. In fact, the president is looking good,” Varney said.

MEDICARE-FOR-ALL GETS HEARING IN THE HOUSE

Impeachment charges are narrow, legalistic and obscure Varney said, adding that the Senate will not vote to end Trump’s presidency.

He suggested that Republicans could potentially turn the tables on Democrats.

“There is no groundswell among voters to throw [Trump] out of office. Impeachment may turn out to be worse for Democrats than the president,” Varney said.

USMCA WITHIN 'MILLIMETERS' OF COMPLETING DEAL: WILBUR ROSS

President Trump is set to “beat up the impeachment brigade” at his upcoming “Keep America Great” rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania where the economy is booming, Varney noted.

Americans are enjoying the most prosperous holiday season in years, with a Gallop poll showing 55% of the population rate the economy as excellent or good, according to Varney. He added that Americans are not paying much attention to the “mind-numbing” impeachment hearings.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“One hundred million of us directly benefit from the Trump market rally. Does anyone really believe that if a Democrat won next year the economy would keep growing?” Varney asked.

Varney pointed to the cheap price of gas, saying in 24 states, one gallon of regular gas is less than $2.50. Those 24 states represent 250 Electoral College votes and the president only needs 270 votes to win, according to Varney.

“The Democrats have made a huge mistake and they’re going to pay the price. On this, the very day when impeachment charges are laid, the president’s reelection chances look better and better,” Varney concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS