Varney: Democrats losing prosperity argument

With Sen. Elizabeth Warren saying the economy is "not working for everyone" and Sen. Bernie Sanders saying "it’s great for billionaires," Democrats need a reality check, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“I can understand the left desperately trying to downgrade President Trump’s success. That’s politics. Unfortunately, we the people see things differently. What the left says about our economy doesn’t match the reality we see and the prosperity we are enjoying,” Varney said.

Varney noted a Gallup survey suggesting that 59 percent of Americans are better off now than they were one year ago and 74 percent think they will be still better off in a year. These statistics, however, have not been reported in the establishment media, according to Varney.

Joe Biden, Varney said, challenged PBS to find “anybody out there who thinks their children are going to be as well off as they are.” The Gallup survey suggests three out of four people think a brighter future is ahead, leading Varney to argue Biden needs to get out more.

“This is terrible news for the Democrats. In the face of historic consumer optimism, the Democrats offer a dark picture of tax increases and the punishment of success. They are humorless and grim,” Varney said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senators Chuck Schumer, Sanders and Warren rarely smile, according to Varney. They are relentlessly negative, and it is obvious why, he added.

“They’re losing the prosperity argument and can’t admit it. Keep it up and no matter who their candidates, they’ll lose in November and President Trump, no matter who his opponent, will win,” Varney concluded.

