Varney: Democrats in chaos as 2020 election looms

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued that the “chaos” gripping the Democratic Party with less than a year to the 2020 election reveals a great deal in his latest "My Take."

“It’s really hard to get to grips with the modern Democratic Party,” Varney said. “It seems utterly chaotic. They are trying to respond to a very unusual president and making a mess of it.”

Speaker Pelosi described Trump as an “imposter,” saying that the president is “in over his head,” according to Varney.

He then asked if Pelosi had any idea how such a statement will be taken by America’s adversaries.

“The speaker is trying to remove [Trump] from office on the basis of a phone call to Ukraine. Who, exactly, is in over their head?” he continued.

All this, Varney reminded viewers, as President Obama mildly suggested that Democrats are veering too far to the left. He argued that the most respected name in their party having concerns over the direction in which its candidates are moving speaks volumes. Bernie Sanders, Varney said, responded by affirming that his agenda is supported by “the vast majority of working people.” This, he suggested, represents a split in the party.

While Elizabeth Warren touted her wealth tax, billionaire Michael Bloomberg entered the race. Warren, Varney said, sarcastically pointed out how much her proposed tax plan would cost the $52 billion man.

“So here’s a party that includes a couple of billionaires racing against a couple of socialists, in the same party, in the same race, for the same nomination!” Varney said.

Joe Biden, in the meantime, has remained silent, according to Varney. Biden has no rigorous events scheduled, but emerged over the weekend to declare Marijuana a “gateway drug” when some of his fellow candidates support full legalization, he added.

Ten candidates are preparing to take the stage—not including Bloomberg or the newly announced Duval Patrick. That, Varney argued, is a circus.

“This week, on full display: a chaotic deeply divided party, farcical Democrat-led impeachment hearing, and a circus-like debate,” Varney concluded.

