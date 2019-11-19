Bernie Sanders' campaign says it's reached 4 million donors

Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign announced on Tuesday that it has received donations more than 4 million individual donations.

"This is what momentum looks like," Faiz Shakir, Sanders' campaign manager, said in a statement.

During the 2016 presidential election, Sanders did not receive 4 million individual campaign donations until after the New Hampshire primary, which took place at the beginning of February, his campaign said.

The Vermont senator has sworn off super PAC money, instead relying on small-dollar donations to fund his second presidential bid.

In the third quarter, Sanders out-fundraised all of his Democratic opponents, raking in $25.3 million. He was followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, his progressive rival who's also eschewed big-money fundraisers. Warren netted $24.6 million in the third quarter.

The progressive senators' fundraising strategies differ dramatically from more moderate candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who have accepted PAC donations. In the third quarter, Biden raised $15.2 million, while Buttigieg raised $19.1 million.

