Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders' campaign says it's reached 4 million donors

In the third quarter, Sanders outraised his Democratic opponents, raking in $25.3 million.

By FOXBusiness
close
Republican strategist Ford O’Connell discusses why Sen. Bernie Sanders’ and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposed wealth tax and healthcare initiatives will severely hurt the middle class.video

How will a progressive agenda affect the US?

Republican strategist Ford O’Connell discusses why Sen. Bernie Sanders’ and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposed wealth tax and healthcare initiatives will severely hurt the middle class.

Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign announced on Tuesday that it has received donations more than 4 million individual donations.

Continue Reading Below

"This is what momentum looks like," Faiz Shakir, Sanders' campaign manager, said in a statement.

During the 2016 presidential election, Sanders did not receive 4 million individual campaign donations until after the New Hampshire primary, which took place at the beginning of February, his campaign said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Vermont senator has sworn off super PAC money, instead relying on small-dollar donations to fund his second presidential bid.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In the third quarter, Sanders out-fundraised all of his Democratic opponents, raking in $25.3 million. He was followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, his progressive rival who's also eschewed big-money fundraisers. Warren netted $24.6 million in the third quarter.

SANDERS, TLAIB UNVEIL BILL TO TAX COMPANIES WITH 'EXCESSIVE' CEO PAY

The progressive senators' fundraising strategies differ dramatically from more moderate candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who have accepted PAC donations. In the third quarter, Biden raised $15.2 million, while Buttigieg raised $19.1 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS