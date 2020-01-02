Varney: Angry Democrats will lose 2020 election

The Democrats will lose in 2020 with the party split between socialism and socialism-lite, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

While he acknowledges that the election is 11 months away and that “11 months is a lifetime in politics,” Varney points to the divided, angry and out-of-touch nature of the Democratic Party as a reason for its likely defeat.

“It’s socialism versus socialism lite. Senators Warren and Sanders demand the complete reorganization of society. It’s a direct attack on capitalism. Joe Biden and Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] don’t go quite that far, but they are nor the moderates of yesteryear,” Varney said.

While the two sides of the party are divided, a nominee has to emerge, however, Varney argued that he doesn’t see anyone who can fill the gap.

“It’s an angry party and anger is not a good political strategy — especially not when all Democrats share the anger,” he said.

The industrial workers who supported President Trump in 2016 and who have benefited from the president’s policy have little concern for his style and tone, Varney argued. Trump has delivered wage increases and the Democratic rhetoric against him has turned people off, Varney added.

He also suggested that the Democrats’ push to abandon fossil fuels, continue an open-border policy, abandon the policies that delivered prosperity and abolishing the system of private health insurance enjoyed by millions of Americans are all indications that they are out of touch.

“So that’s my forecast: A divided, angry and out-of-touch party loses this year’s election,” Varney concluded.

