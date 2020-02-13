Varney: Democrat divide widens into civil war

In what he jokingly referred to as his latest edition of “The Democrats are Split,” FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued that the chronic divide has led to open hostility.

“It is becoming the most important political story in this election. The gaping divide is Bernie versus the establishment. As Bernie’s position strengthens, the establishment is in full panic mode,” Varney said.

Their panic, he argued, has been made worse by Joe Biden’s dismal showing. Biden was the establishment candidate and now he’s down and nearly out, according to Varney.

“So the establishment desperately attacks Bernie. James Carville angrily calls the Sanders campaign ‘a cult’ and, really going to extremes, he says if Bernie is the nominee, it will be ‘the end of days’ for Democrats,” he said.

In response, Sanders called Carville a “political hack,” according to Varney. He added that Wall Street’s Lloyd Blankfein said Sanders would “ruin the economy.”

“It’s a civil war and it’s out in the open. And that’s the problem. The world now knows there are two Democratic Parties: the left and the far left. And that’s a very difficult position to be in with a presidential election just months away,” Varney said.

It is only getting worse for them, he argued. The great moderate hope Michael Bloomberg is going to split the party even further. It would be a stretch to expect socialists to vote for a man worth $60 billion, Varney said.

The Democratic convention is drawing near and, at this point, it’s likely to be a “knock-down, drag-out fight,” according to Varney.

“In 2016, the fight was kept fairly quiet. This time around, it’s out in the open and that’s why it’s important. The split damages the eventual candidate, weakens the candidate [and] divides support. So here ends the umpteenth episode of 'the Democrats are split,' but I’ll guarantee there are more to come,” Varney concluded.

