Varney on Democrat debate: Spin on Trump economy was 'laughable'

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” ripped the Democratic candidates who put a real spin on facts in Thursday's debate.

“Spin is part of politics. Put a favorable spin on the facts to get elected -- that’s understood. But there are times when the spin is so contrary to the facts that it looks and sounds, like nonsense,” Varney said. “Last night, at the democrat debate, the spin on the economy was spectacular.”

Varney said Biden claimed “the middle class is getting killed” and “the middle class is getting crushed” and “the working class has no way up.”

“You’ve got to get out more, Joe,” Varney said.

Middle-class incomes have spiked much higher during Trump’s presidency than Obama’s, Varney said, and working-class incomes are rising at record speed.

“The lowest-paid workers are getting the biggest raises,” he said.

Even after Biden’s spin on economic reality, Varney said the “fantasyland” got worse. When Biden was asked if he’d sacrifice hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs for the Green New Deal, he said, “yes.”

Biden’s solution: they’ll “transition” to high-paying, green jobs, Varney said.

“So here you have the Democrats' leading candidate trying to talk down Trumpian prosperity and getting it all wrong,” he said.

Varney said Biden was not spinning the truth alone. Mayor Pete Buttigieg also said, “the economy is not working for most of us, for the middle class.”

Sanders joined in, Varney said, and pushed the need to tax billionaires so the economy “works for all.” Sen. Warren said her $8 trillion wealth tax will not impact economic growth or innovation, Varney said.

But the most “outstanding financial moment” of the night, according to Varney, was mention of Mayor Pete’s wine cave fundraiser.

“The horror!” Varney said. “High-end entertaining is verboten for socialists. The mayor had to point out that he was the only one on stage who was not a millionaire or a billionaire. But I digress.”

Varney said we are living in the “best-performing” economy of the world, and it’s Trump’s “big re-election issue.”

“The Democrats will have to do better if they want to beat the president,” he said. “Last night's spin was just laughable.