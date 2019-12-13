Varney: December 2019 one for the history books

Less than halfway through the month, and it's already been a "December to remember," FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“The month began with a stunning jobs report. It confirmed that America has the best-performing economy in the world. That’s quite a statement, but with massive job creation, sharply rising wages and historically low unemployment, the statement is justified. We’re king of the hill,” Varney said.

Impeachment too, is a blockbuster event, according to Varney. Speaker Pelosi has vowed to bring down the president, but Democrats are split and scared that moderate voters might be frightened away, he added.

Boris Johnson’s big win in the U.K.’s general election was another bombshell, according to Varney.

“[Johnson] really will take the Brits out of the European Union and he will move towards a big trade deal with President Trump. That’s good for America. Even better, he clobbered the socialists,” Varney said.

The possible trade deal with Britain enabled by Johnson’s victory comes just after USMCA was announced and as a phase one China deal looks to be moving forward, he said.

“Let’s call it a deal-making December—shifting the world’s trading patterns,” Varney added.

December has also been a great month for investments. The stock market has gone “straight up” and the value of American Business has increased by $250 billion, according to Varney.

“It has indeed been a history-making month and we’re very glad you’ve been with us. We make no predictions about what’s to come for the rest of the month or the election year 2020. Just keep it here. We follow politics and money and it’s a great ride,” Varney concluded.

