Varney: Bernie Sanders is done

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is “done” in the presidential race.

Varney believes Sanders is "determined not to let a good crisis go to waste" and wants to "confiscate wealth."

"I'll call that theft," said Varney.

During a Fox News Town Hall on Monday, Sanders attacked Joe Biden accusing him of bailing out the "crooks on Wall Street" during the 2008 market crash.

“Where does he come off criticizing success?" Varney said. "He's worth $3 million and owns three houses. Does that make him a crook? He's wealthy! Did he steal it?”

Sanders claimed he’s not an “authoritarian communist” like the Soviets or the Cubans, but Varney said this didn’t stop him from “visiting and lavishing praise on them.” According to Varney, Sanders said he identifies as a socialist from Denmark, Finland or Sweden.

“Does he know they are now cutting back their welfare states?” he said. “Not sustainable.”

Varney said during the March 10 primaries, Sanders faces a “critical moment” being that winning in Michigan is unlikely. According to the latest Monmouth poll, Joe Biden is given a 15-point lead, 51-36, while Detroit Free Press gives Biden a 24-point lead, 51-27.

“That’s Biden blow-out territory,” Varney said.

So what went wrong for Bernie? Varney said first his policies “don’t stand up in the light of day.”

“Massive tax increases and a lunatic green new deal are a recipe for a recession, if not a depression,” he said.

Secondly, Varney said the establishment “ganged up” on Sanders which shows his own party does not want him as the nominee.

“He won't call it quits, but I think he's done,” he said.

Republicans and investors “should be cheering,” Varney said since Sanders’ split of the Democrats has left the party with Joe Biden as the other option, who has “failed to generate much enthusiasm.”

“With all the other concerns we have, it’s nice to know we really don't have to worry about a socialist in The White House,” he said.