Valentine's Day -- How much should you really spend on your special someone?

Picking the perfect Valentine’s Day gift is never easy. It often creates tension and makes a person feel like they have one important day to get a special romantic message right.

Should you be extravagant? Is getting an expensive gift the way to go? How much should you spend to show true love?

It’s all too easy to get seduced by the cultural idea that the most luxurious gift is the best way to your love’s heart but nothing could be further from the truth.

The good news is you don’t have to spend a lot of cash to show you care. Giving the perfect gift has more to do with listening to your partner's desires and knowing how they want to be loved than the number of zeros at the end of your gift receipt.

Valentine’s Day is about being romantic, thoughtful and celebrating the love connection you have with your partner. It’s a day to show how much you care and how well you understand your partner’s needs.

The perfect gift is not about substituting money for the effort of making your special girl or guy feel appreciated and loved.

It is true that some gifts are more thoughtful and romantic than others. To get the right gift for your Valentine, give more thought to the personal rather than the price tag.

If your love’s favorite color is yellow, buy the yellow roses instead of the usual red ones.

You don’t have to spend a lot of cash to show you care. Meaningful, individualized gestures are always the most memorable.

This is a holiday to let your special person know how you feel about him/her. Meaningful, individualized gestures are always the most memorable.

You want to show that you understand your partner. If you find yourself feeling confused, ask yourself what their love language is:

When do they feel most loved by you?

Is it when you give them a gift?

Spend quality time with them?

Share loving words?

Give a loving touch?

Make that special dinner?

When you understand what your partner truly appreciates, you can better pinpoint the perfect gift that can bring the two of you even closer.

To help you with your search, consider some of these thoughtful and affordable ideas.

We all have read a book that deeply shaped our lives. This might be a good time to choose that favorite book, and share it with your partner; be sure to inscribe a special note on the title page.

Offer that home-cooked meal and add a photo book of special moments in both of your lives.

You can be a bit old fashioned and give a mixtape with a playlist of your favorite love songs.

You could go for the joint experience Valentine’s gift: yoga for couples, take a painting class together or finally going for that wine tasting event you’ve been putting off for too long.

You could write a special saying or poem, handwrite it, and place it in a beautiful frame.

Just know the best gift you can ever give is the gift of your love and attention.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to shut out the outer world and focus exclusively on each other.

Send the message that your partner matters, that he/she is your top priority. Let this special person know that your life would not be the same without him/her.

That is one of the most romantic gifts anyone can ever give.

We all want to be loved for who we are as well as who we are not.

Luckily, this doesn’t take money at all. What it does take is a little time, affection, and creativity.

If you include these major themes into your Valentine’s Day, your gift will be as perfect as your love.

