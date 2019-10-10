Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

Used-car prices tumbled in September

By FOXBusiness
close
Woody Buick GMC owner Woody Woodring discusses car buying trends with FOX Business' Grady Trimble.video

Car buyers taking out longer loans: Car dealership owner

Woody Buick GMC owner Woody Woodring discusses car buying trends with FOX Business' Grady Trimble.

The cost of a used car fell by the most in one year last month, contributing to the weakest reading of U.S. consumer prices since January, new figures published on Thursday revealed.

Continue Reading Below

A new Labor Department report found that used-car costs posted a 1.6 percent decline in September after rising for three months straight.

And according to Manheim, wholesale prices decrease more than 1 percent month-over-month in September. The auto auction company’s used vehicle value index now sits at 139.9, flat from a year ago and off the record-high for the index.

Prices for new vehicles, meanwhile, dipped about 0.1 percent.

Aerial view of new cars of different brands parked in rows on a lot.

In September, the consumer price index was unchanged. Over the course of the year, CPI expanded 1.7 percent. A separate key measure of prices (the so-called core CPI, which excludes more-volatile food and energy measurements) inched up just 0.1 percent last month, bolstering support for a third interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the end of the month.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

GM-UAW STRIKE MEANS LAYOFFS FOR MORE WORKERS
GM STRIKE STALLS 165K NEW CARS, INCLUDING OVERHAULED CORVETTE

Currently, about 77 percent of traders believe the central bank will reduce rates by another 25 basis points on Oct. 30 -- the third time policymakers would have voted to do so this year.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The report comes on the heels of Tuesday data that revealed producers prices fell last month, the biggest decline in eight months.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE