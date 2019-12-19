Ivanka Trump announces $100M more for women's global development fund

The federal government's fiscal year 2020 budget is set to include $100 million for USAID's Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Fund touted by the president's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump.

"In the 2020 appropriations bill, W-GDP will secure Congressional support for an additional $100 million, resulting in a total of $300 million committed since launch," Trump told FOX Business. "The strong bipartisan support for this initiative is a testament to the program's strength and early results. Through W-GDP, the President and this administration are laser-focused on prioritizing efforts and better utilizing resources to economically empower millions of women around the world."

President Trump signed a memo in February launching the fund. It works with private-sector partners including Mars, Levi-Strauss and Visa to help women in developing countries including Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

"Research suggests that the more women are excluded from full participation in a country's economy, the likelier it is that the country will be involved in conflict and respond to a threat with immediate violence," Ivanka Trump wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal when W-GDP launched. "When women are free to thrive, they bring national stability, as well as more jobs and economic growth."

W-GDP awarded nearly $40 million to more than 20 projects between July and November. Projects include a partnership between the Department of Commerce, USAID and the Dominican Republic to create greater opportunities for women-led businesses and funding from American clothing companies to focus on women's safety in factories in the African nation Lesotho.

The $100 million from fiscal year 2020 is in addition to $200 million from the prior two fiscal years. The fund's goal is to reach 50 million women by 2025.

