US government sees record monthly deficit of $737.9B

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government piled up a record deficit in April, traditionally a month of big budget surpluses.

Continue Reading Below

The sea of red ink is being created by a drop in revenue and a massive increase in spending to fund efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government racked up a shortfall of $737.9 billion last month. That was more than three times larger than the previous record monthly deficit of $235 billion set in February.

WHITE HOUSE MULLS $5K STIMULUS CHECK IN RETURN FOR CHANGE TO SOCIAL SECURITY

The deficit so far for the fiscal year that began Sept. 1 climbed to $1.48 trillion.

Treasury normally runs surpluses in April as the government revenues swell because of the annual April filing deadline for tax payments. But this year, among the many measures the government has taken to try to cushion the blow of the coronavirus shutdowns, the April 15 tax deadline has been deferred to July 15.

WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS IF YOU REFUSE TO GO BACK TO WORK?

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that all the spending the government has done to deal with what is expected to be a sharp recession will push the deficit for the entire year to $3.7 trillion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That would surpass the previous record $1.4 trillion set in 2009, the first of four years in which the annual deficits climbed above $1 trillion as the government battled to pull the country out of the Great Recession.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS