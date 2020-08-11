Extra coronavirus unemployment benefits to start in 2 weeks: Kudlow

The Labor Department expects enhanced unemployment checks to go out in roughly two weeks, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.

"The baseline of unemployment from states is roughly $400 per person per week, that's the median. On top of that, the federal government is going to put in $300. ... We will work with [governors] if there's any complications," Kudlow told Fox News' "America's Newsroom."

President Trump's executive actions included $400 per week in supplemental unemployment aid — a replacement of the program passed under the CARES Act earlier this year that gave unemployed people $600 a week extra until the federal program expired at the end of July.

The action would require states to pay for 25 percent of the $400 weekly benefit, while the federal government would pick up 75 percent. Kudlow indicated the administration was willing to modify "the mechanics of the deal."

Kudlow also criticized Democrats for their unwillingness to pass a coronavirus relief package under $2 trillion.

"The Democratic numbers are way too high. ... A third of it has nothing to do with COVID," Kudlow said. "That needs to be stripped out. That's Democratic left-wing wish list, take that out, chop their number down."

