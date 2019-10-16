Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money in Politics

Under Trump proposal, hundreds of thousands of kids could lose automatic free lunch

By FOXBusiness
close
Food stamp program watchdog Rob Undersander on how he was able to receive food stamps in Minnesota even though he did not need financial assistance.video

How does a millionaire get food stamps?

Food stamp program watchdog Rob Undersander on how he was able to receive food stamps in Minnesota even though he did not need financial assistance.

Close to a million students could lose their automatic eligibility for free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal that’s expected to limit access to food stamps.

Continue Reading Below

Up to 982,000 children would no longer be directly certified for free school meals under the rule change, Brandon Lipps, the deputy undersecretary for Food, Nutrition & Consumer Services, confirmed during congressional testimony on Wednesday. Roughly half of those students would still be eligible for the free lunch, but their families would have to apply in order to receive it.

About 93 percent would pay a reduced price of 40 cents for school lunch if they applied.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

THESE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES ARE BURNING CASH AHEAD OF 2020
CHINA VOWS TO RETALIATE AGAINST US AFTER HOUSE PASSES BILL SUPPORTING HONG KONG PROTESTERS

In July, the Trump administration unveiled a proposal to limit access to food stamps, officially called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a move that officials said would end benefits for roughly 3.1 million people, by closing a loophole that allows states to automatically enroll residents already receiving other welfare benefits.

“This proposal will save money and preserve the integrity of the program,” Sonny Perdue, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, said at the time. “SNAP should be a temporary safety net.”

According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 40 million low-income people participated in SNAP last year. Under current rules, a family of three who uses them makes less than $28,000 per year.

If their families receive food stamps, children automatically qualify to receive a free lunch.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 