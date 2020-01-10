Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Boeing

U.S. regulator seeks to fine Boeing $5.4 million for defective parts on 737 MAX planes

FAA alleging company failed to prevent installation of defective parts on 737 MAX airplanes

Reuters
close
Delancey Strategies chief strategist and FAA licensed pilot Jared Levy discusses Boeing employees ripping into 737 operation.video

Boeing will implement 'big changes' with FAA, human relations: Jared Levy

Delancey Strategies chief strategist and FAA licensed pilot Jared Levy discusses Boeing employees ripping into 737 operation.

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it was seeking to fine Boeing Co $5.4 million, alleging it failed to prevent the installation of defective parts on 737 MAX airplanes.

Continue Reading Below

The FAA alleged in a statement that Boeing “failed to adequately oversee its suppliers to ensure they complied with the company’s quality assurance system, ... Boeing knowingly submitted aircraft for final FAA airworthiness certification after determining that the parts could not be used due to a failed strength test.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The FAA proposed a $3.9 million civil penalty against Boeing for the same issue in December involving 133 737 NG airplanes, which is the prior generation of the 737.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BABOEING COMPANY329.92-6.42-1.91%

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Boeing’s safety record on a number of issues have come under scrutiny from lawmakers and the FAA.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The FAA disclosed in June that about 300 NG and 737 MAX airplanes could contain improperly manufactured parts and said it would require these parts to be quickly replaced.

The parts at issue are tracks on the leading edge of the wings used to guide the movement of slats that provide additional lift during takeoff and landing, the FAA said. The issue could result in a slat striking an airplane, potentially resulting in injury to passengers or preventing a safe landing.