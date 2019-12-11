U.S. House passes massive defense bill, which now heads to Senate

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House of Representatives approved on Wednesday a $738 billion bill setting policy for the U.S. Department of Defense on everything from family leave to fighter jets and the creation of a Space Force that has been a priority for President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading Below

The count in the Democratic-controlled chamber was 377-48, enough to send the conference report on the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, to the Senate, where a vote is expected by the end of next week. Trump has promised to sign the legislation as soon as it passes Congress.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A handful of mostly left-leaning House Democrats opposed the bill because it did not include policy planks including a ban on support for Saudi Arabia’s air campaign in Yemen and a measure barring Trump from using military funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Those had been included in a version of the NDAA the House passed in October, but not in the version passed by the Republican-controlled Senate. They were removed during several months of negotiations with Senate Republicans and Trump administration officials.

NASA CHIEF GETS LATEST LOOK AT NEW MOON ROCKET

The fiscal 2020 NDAA increases defense spending by about $20 billion, or about 2.8%, and creates a Space Force as a new branch of the U.S. military, both Trump priorities.

It increases pay for the troops by 3.1% and mandates 12 weeks’ paid leave so federal workers can care for their families.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

And it includes foreign policy provisions including sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian missile defense system, and a tough response to North Korea’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons.