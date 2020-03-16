U-Haul offering 30-day free storage for uprooted college students

Hundreds of colleges around the country have closed their campuses indefinitely due to the coronavirus, moving classes online and sending students back home.

In the panicked process, students are sometimes left with little notice to pack their belongings without knowing if they’ll return to campus before the school year is over.

To ease the scramble, storage solutions giant U-Haul is offering 30-day free storage to impacted college students. Students can visit U-Haul locations or go online to request a unit.

U-Haul Executive Vice President Chuck Hertzler told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that the company is already in partnership with more than 205 universities, so U-Haul was prepared to handle the load when school cancelations hit.

“We kicked our programs into gear and prepared for them,” Hertzler said. “And we're ready to go now.”

Hertzler said, in most cases, the college students taking advantage of the offer are already summertime customers, so paying for storage after the free 30-day period should seem like “nothing new.”

U-Haul first began helping Americans in need during WWII by offering storage solutions to veterans returning home, according to Hertzler.

“We’re familiar with this and we’re not backing down,” he said. “We’re here to help.”

Since U-Haul is a “needs-based business,” Hertzler said he doesn’t expect the company to be impacted by economic uncertainty and is confident in its preparedness.

“When someone comes to U-Haul, they need us and we're there to help them,” he said. “This is new territory for all of us but I believe that we're prepared. I don't know what the future is going to bring, but whatever it is, we're ready.”

