Trump, GOP report huge $86M fundraising haul in February

President Trump and groups supporting his re-election bid raised more than $86 million in February and have more than $225 million in their war chest for this year’s general election, shattering their previous fundraising records.

That brings the collective total fundraised by the Republican National Committee and Trump’s campaign to more than $607 million since the start of 2019, the RNC said. It was the best month for digital fundraising since 2016.

"Our record-breaking fundraising success month after month speaks to the incredible enthusiasm we are seeing for President Trump, and is fueling the greatest ground operation and grassroots army in history,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

The Trump campaign’s announcement comes one day after multiple Democratic presidential candidates hoping to face-off against him in the November general election released their own tallies from February.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who’s turned his anti-establishment campaign into a fundraising juggernaut, announced he brought in a massive $46 million haul from about 2.2 million donations in February.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who’s yet to rise above third place in the four-early voting states, brought in more than $29 million last month.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, fresh on the heels of a decisive victory in South Carolina, announced that it raised $5 million alone the day of the South Carolina primary, bringing his February total to $18 million. The money could give him a much-needed push one day ahead of Super Tuesday, when a combined 1,357, or about one-third of the total delegates needed to secure the nomination, will be allotted.

Fundraising doesn't necessarily show who's going to win the primary, but it's an important indication of enthusiasm for a candidate and is necessary to propel the contenders through an arduous and expensive primary process.

