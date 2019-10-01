Trump rips Fed, Powell: 'They are their own worst enemies'

President Trump on Tuesday renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve and its Chairman Jerome Powell, calling the central bank and its leader "their own worst enemies."

Continue Reading Below

"As I predicted, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve have allowed the Dollar to get so strong, especially relative to ALL other currencies, that our manufacturers are being negatively affected," Trump said in a tweet. "Fed Rate too high. They are their own worst enemies, they don’t have a clue. Pathetic!"

It’s not the first time Trump has criticized the value of the U.S. dollar – in late August, he said the strong dollar (and the Fed itself) was a detriment to U.S. manufacturers.

"The Euro is dropping against the Dollar “like crazy,” giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage...and the Fed does NOTHING! Our Dollar is now the strongest in history," Trump tweeted at the time. "Sounds good, doesn’t it? Except to those (manufacturers) that make product for sale outside the U.S."