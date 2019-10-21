Trump says being president has cost him $2B-$5B

President Trump said on Monday that being president has cost him billions of dollars in what he could have earned if he didn’t run for office.

“It’s cost me anywhere from $2 [billion] to $5 billion to be president … between what I lose and what I could have made,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House. “I would’ve made a fortune if I just ran my business – I was doing it really well.”

Trump also discussed looking at different locations to host the G7 summit, after the administration reneged on its decision to host the event at the Doral resort near Miami. Trump had selected the Doral resort near Miami, which is a Trump Organization property.

“I don’t think it’ll be as exciting, I don’t think it’ll be as good,” Trump said. “It’ll cost the country a fortune because it’s very expensive. … I was willing to do it for free but people didn’t like that. They thought I may get some promotional value.”

Trump blamed Democrats and the media on Monday for having to find a new location to host the 2020 G7 summit.

“Doral in Miami would have been the best place to hold the G-7, and free, but too much heat from the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats & their Partner, the Fake News Media!” he wrote in a tweet.

The G-7 includes representatives from the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The organization was previously known as the G-8 until 2014, when Russia was booted from the forum after it annexed Crimea that year.