Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money in Politics

Trump says being president has cost him $2B-$5B

FOXBusiness
close
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney joins Chris Wallace for an exclusive interview on 'Fox News Sunday.'video

Mick Mulvaney on fallout from quid pro quo comments, Trump's Syria strategy

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney joins Chris Wallace for an exclusive interview on 'Fox News Sunday.'

President Trump said on Monday that being president has cost him billions of dollars in what he could have earned if he didn’t run for office.

Continue Reading Below

“It’s cost me anywhere from $2 [billion] to $5 billion to be president … between what I lose and what I could have made,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House. “I would’ve made a fortune if I just ran my business – I was doing it really well.”

Trump also discussed looking at different locations to host the G7 summit, after the administration reneged on its decision to host the event at the Doral resort near Miami. Trump had selected the Doral resort near Miami, which is a Trump Organization property.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

“I don’t think it’ll be as exciting, I don’t think it’ll be as good,” Trump said. “It’ll cost the country a fortune because it’s very expensive. … I was willing to do it for free but people didn’t like that. They thought I may get some promotional value.”

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

MULVANEY: TRUMP STILL CONSIDERS HIMSELF IN 'HOSPITALITY BUSINESS'
TRUMP BLAMES DEMOCRATS, MEDIA FOR RELOCATION OF G7

Trump blamed Democrats and the media on Monday for having to find a new location to host the 2020 G7 summit.

“Doral in Miami would have been the best place to hold the G-7, and free, but too much heat from the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats & their Partner, the Fake News Media!” he wrote in a tweet.

The G-7 includes representatives from the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The organization was previously known as the G-8 until 2014, when Russia was booted from the forum after it annexed Crimea that year.