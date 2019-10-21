Trump blames Democrats, media for relocation of G7

Expand / Collapse search
President Trump on Monday blamed Democrats and the media for having to find a new location to host the 2020 G7 summit. Trump had selected the Doral resort near Miami, which is a Trump Organization property.

“Doral in Miami would have been the best place to hold the G-7, and free, but too much heat from the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats & their Partner, the Fake News Media!” the president wrote in a tweet.

He added that he will “find someplace else” to host the summit, which features representatives from the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The organization was previously known as the G-8 until 2014, when Russia was booted from the forum after it annexed Crimea that year.