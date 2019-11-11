Trump's leadership style 'misunderstood': Nikki Haley

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is one of many high-level officials who is no longer with the Trump administration – but she insists she never ran into difficulty talking issues out with the president and still considers him “a friend today.”

Continue Reading Below

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday, Haley said she believes Trump is “misunderstood” as a leader.

“From the first day to the last day that I worked for the president he always listened, he was always conscious of hearing other voices, allowing people to debate out the issues and then he made his decision,” Haley said. “There wasn’t a time where I called him and said ‘look, I think we should look at this another way’ where he didn’t say ‘well, how do you see that playing out?’ and we had a great discussion over it.”

TRUMP FACING WEDNESDAY DEADLINE MAY DELAY EU CAR TARIFFS

TRUMP BECOMES FIRST SITTING PRESIDENT AT NYC VETERANS DAY PARADE

Trump has faced criticism in the media due to the high level of turnover in his administration. According to an analysis from the Brookings Institution, turnover among Trump’s most influential advisers was 80 percent at the beginning of November. Positions that have been vacated several times include press secretary, chief of staff and national security adviser. Trump has been forthright that he has disagreed with some of the people that have either resigned or been let go – like former national security adviser John Bolton and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson was forced to defend himself this week from claims in a new book penned by Haley where she suggests that he worked with former White House chief of staff John Kelly to undermine Trump’s efforts.

Addressing those claims on Monday, Haley explained that it wasn’t as though Tillerson or Kelly thought Trump was a “rogue” president, but they thought he was going in the “wrong direction” with some of his decisionmaking.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“When the president was charting a different course and really giving us a strong hand for America and for our friends, they just thought he was going in the wrong direction,” Haley said. “So when they sat me down that day they were attempting to tell me that if I would work with them, they were trying to save America.”

Haley specifically referenced items like pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement and withdrawing from the nuclear deal with Iran.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS