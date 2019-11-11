Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump becomes first sitting president at NYC Veterans Day parade

Trump even politely shouted out New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

By FOXBusiness
United States Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie discusses how it's important to honor veterans every day, not just on Veterans Day, and one way we can do that is by supporting them.video

Are veterans' health care needs being met?

President Trump brought tidings of "everlasting love and loyalty of 327 million Americans" to the nation's veterans ahead of the New York City Veterans Day Parade on Monday.

"Today, we come together as one nation to salute the veterans of the U.S. armed forces, the greatest warriors to ever walk the face of the Earth," Trump said.

Trump is the first sitting president to attend the city's parade, and touted his New York City roots.

"It is truly an honor to come back to New York City to Madison Square Park to be the first president to ever attend America's parade," he said.

Trump referenced many recent victories for members of the military, from the operation to take out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to improved veteran satisfaction with Veterans Affairs health care.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the New York City Veterans Day Parade at Madison Square Park in New York, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump speaks at New York City's 100th annual Veterans Day parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Trump even politely shouted out New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary in September.

The parade is celebrating its centennial this year.

