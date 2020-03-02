Trump pummels Fed, Powell as markets remain choppy

President Trump slammed the Federal Reserve and its chair, Jay Powell, on Monday after Powell signaled Friday that policymakers at the U.S. central bank are prepared to cut interest rates if the deadly coronavirus outbreak begins to hurt the economy.

Continue Reading Below

"As usual, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are slow to act," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Germany and others are pumping money into their economies. Other Central Banks are much more aggressive. The U.S. should have, for all of the right reasons, the lowest Rate."

FED'S POWELL ISSUES RARE WARNING

"We don’t, putting us at a competitive disadvantage. We should be leading, not following!" he continued.

Trump criticized Powell in a similar manner after the Friday statement, too.

"The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong," Powell said. "However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

Economists and traders viewed the statement as a sign the Fed will cut interest rates at the March meeting or perhaps even sooner.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE