Trump says coronavirus-affected workers to receive money 'soon'

President Trump on Wednesday reassured out-of-work Americans that money will "soon" be on its way to help them, as many businesses continue to close their doors as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you," Trump wrote in a tweet. "The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!"

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the administration is also considering sending checks to Americans as a way to combat the economic cost of the outbreak of the virus. States nationwide have forced bars, restaurants, casinos, theaters and other venues to close as a way to combat the spread of disease, leaving many workers unable to collect a paycheck.

"We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said. "Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get cash now. I mean now, in the next two weeks."

Trump also said Wednesday he will “totally protect” Medicare and Social Security benefits for Americans.

