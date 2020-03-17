Coronavirus response could include 'sending checks to Americans immediately': Mnuchin

The federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic could include "sending checks to Americans immediately," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a press conference with President Trump on Tuesday.

"We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said. "What we heard from hard-working Americans, many companies have now shut down, whether it's bars or restaurants. Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get cash now. I mean now, in the next two weeks."

"Although the president likes the idea of a payroll tax holiday ... the payroll tax holiday would get people money over the next six to eight months," Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin declined to say how much the checks would cover and said the administration would discuss the matter with Congress.

Mnuchin's statement came shortly after Fox News confirmed the White House is pitching Senate Republicans on an $850 billion coronavirus relief package.

On Friday, Trump urged Congress to approve a payroll tax cut until the end of the year.