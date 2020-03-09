Trump, advisers to meet on coronavirus stimulus options amid stock selloff

President Trump will meet with his economic advisers at the White House on Monday afternoon to discuss possible stimulus packages as the deadly coronavirus outbreak and an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia triggered a massive stock sell-off.

Continue Reading Below

A senior administration official told FOX Business that Trump and members of his economic team will weigh various options, though it's unclear what the measures may look like.

One idea being considered is paid sick leave for individuals who need to miss work because of the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19. So far, the virus has killed close to 3,800 people, with about 109,000 cases reported worldwide, mostly in China. So far, there have been a total of 539 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 22 deaths.

Stocks in this Article I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES $24627.02 -1,237.76 (-4.79%) SP500 S&P 500 $2829.03 -143.34 (-4.82%) I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX $8203.74003 -371.88 (-4.34%)

It's also unclear whether movement in the oil markets will impact the administration's economic policy. Crude prices tumbled on Monday after an OPEC deal disintegrated, prompting Saudi Arabia to slash prices and reportedly increase its output, according to a Reuters report.

DOW PLUNGES AS MUCH AS 2,000 POINTS, OIL CRASHES AS PRICE WAR ERUPTS AND CORONAVIRUS SPREADS

The price war, combined with the coronavirus outbreak, sent the S&P 500 plummeting more than 7 percent on Monday, triggering so-called circuit breakers that prevent further dropping.

"Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Trump's chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told FOX business the administration is weighing a "timely and targeted micro approach."

NY FED RAISES REPO LIMITS TO ENSURE AMPLE SUPPLY OF BANK RESERVES

"Some of the sectors might need some temporary assistance," Kudlow said. "I look at it as targeted and timely and I think that would be the most effective response, but we don’t want to act prematurely because today’s numbers show that the U.S. economy is in very good shape."

Payroll data released just hours before Kudlow’s comments showed U.S. employers added a better-than-expected 273,000 jobs in February while unemployment fell back to 3.5 percent, a half-century low. Companies, by and large, were surveyed about their payroll before the virus began to impact growth.

Trump is expected to return to the White House around 3:45 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS