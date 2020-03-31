Trump wants coronavirus phase 4 stimulus to be $2T infrastructure bill

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump said on Tuesday that federal lawmakers should pass a $2 trillion bill that would renovate the nation's roads, bridges and airports as part of the next stimulus bill Congress seeks to pass amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4," Trump wrote in a tweet.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants the House to be ready as soon as it returns to approve a fourth bill boosting the economy and strengthening the response to the virus.

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE MAY SURGE TO 32%, ST. LOUIS FED SAYS

Pelosi, D-Calif., and two House committee chairmen told reporters they want the package to improve broadband and water infrastructure, bolster hospitals and state and local governments and extend direct payments to Americans. They said it should also strengthen safety requirements for first responders and medical workers and broaden workers' leave for caring for relatives.

The House left Washington on Friday after approving the $2.2 trillion economic relief bill that Trump has signed, and plans to return as soon as April 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

