Trump campaign raised $3.1M from impeachment hearing: manager

President Trump's re-election campaign raised $3.1 million from Tuesday's public impeachment hearing, campaign manager Brad Parscale announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Trump 2020 had set a goal of $3 million in 24 hours.

"WOW! $3,144,257 RAISED YESTERDAY! [The president] loves these huge numbers. He knows that it isn't enough to end this IMPEACHMENT SCAM. We're upping the goal to $5 MILLION! ALL DONATIONS WILL NOW BE TRIPLE-MATCHED! Donate below," Parscale wrote with a link to the giving platform.

A pop-up message on the campaign website stated that Trump wanted to raise the money "to end these fake impeachment hearings," promising that all donations would be "double-matched."

Even before the public hearings began, Trump fundraisers reported seeing a surge in donations in response to impeachment talk. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted in September that donors gave $5 million in the 24 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry.

