Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

Trump campaign raised $3.1M from impeachment hearing: manager

Trump 2020 had set a goal of $3 million in 24 hours.

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News' Todd Piro visits Washington D.C.'s impeachment inquiry bar crawl.video

Impeachment hits DC bars with viewing parties, specialty cocktails

Fox News' Todd Piro visits Washington D.C.'s impeachment inquiry bar crawl.

President Trump's re-election campaign raised $3.1 million from Tuesday's public impeachment hearing, campaign manager Brad Parscale announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Trump 2020 had set a goal of $3 million in 24 hours.

"WOW! $3,144,257 RAISED YESTERDAY! [The president] loves these huge numbers. He knows that it isn't enough to end this IMPEACHMENT SCAM. We're upping the goal to $5 MILLION! ALL DONATIONS WILL NOW BE TRIPLE-MATCHED! Donate below," Parscale wrote with a link to the giving platform.

A pop-up message on the campaign website stated that Trump wanted to raise the money "to end these fake impeachment hearings," promising that all donations would be "double-matched."

A message on Trump's 2020 campaign website that popped up on users' browsers as of Thursday morning. Screenshot

Even before the public hearings began, Trump fundraisers reported seeing a surge in donations in response to impeachment talk. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted in September that donors gave $5 million in the 24 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry.

FOX Business' James Leggate contributed to this report.