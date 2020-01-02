Trump campaign rakes in $46M in fourth quarter, blowing past Democrats’ hauls

President Trump’s reelection campaign announced Thursday that it raised a staggering $46 million in the final three months of 2019, well beyond the hauls that any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates reported.

In total, Trump’s campaign has raised a total of $143 million in 2019. It ended the year with $102.7 million cash on hand, his campaign said in a news release.

“President Trump’s unprecedented fundraising is testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people,” Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Bernie Sanders’ campaign revealed he had raked in $34.5 million during the fourth quarter, the most that any of the Democratic hopefuls raised in a single quarter. In total, the Vermont senator has raised about $96 million in 2019 through 5 million donations.

Unlike Trump, Sanders has rejected super PAC money, instead relying on small-dollar donations to fund his second presidential bid.

Trump and his campaign have turned the Democratic lawmakers’ probe and eventual impeachment of the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as a way to rally his base, foreshadowing a bitter during the November election. The president has maintained that he acted appropriately.

The latest figures do not include funds raised by the Republican National Committee, which brought in about $20.1 million in November, filings with the Federal Election Commission show. The Democratic National Committee raised $8.1 million, finishing the month with $8.4 million in cash.

It’s not unusual for the party currently in control of the White House to out-earn the opposition, especially when the challenger’s primary field is so crowded.

