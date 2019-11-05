What it costs to go to the top 5 business schools in America

The top business schools of 2019 have officially been chosen, and California's Stanford Graduate School of Business leads the way.

Stanford is followed by Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business, Harvard Business School, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, according to rankings just released by Bloomberg.

But what do these elite educations cost for full-time students, and do students always pay sticker price? FOX Business breaks down the Top 5 business schools, starting with the least expensive option:

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

As an outgrowth of a state school, Darden offers two tuition price points for the 2019-2020 school year: $67,500 for Virginia residents and $70,500 for out-of-staters. The school estimates an increase of 3 to 5 percent for the 2020-21 school year.

University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Tuition for 10 courses at the prestigious business school total $72,000. First-year students also face more than $2,500 in fees.

Booth offers full and partial tuition awards for "exceptional" full-time MBA students through merit-based awards, Chicago Booth Fellowships, and Corporate Fellowships. Students do not have to apply separately for merit-based awards.

Stanford Graduate School of Business

Tuition at 2019's top business school is $73,062 a year, plus about $2,000 in material, program and health fees. MBAs typically take two years to complete.

Kirsten Moss, assistant dean and director of MBA admissions and financial aid, said roughly half of students received need-based fellowships last year.

The fellowships aren't loans.

"We provide fellowships and loans to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, as well as international students who have demonstrated financial need," Moss said. "Fellowships are gifts from our community, and they do not have to be repaid. The average Stanford GSB fellowship is approximately $38,000 per year or $76,000 in total awards."

Harvard Business School

Harvard Business School is only slightly more expensive than top-ranking Stanford. Tuition is $73,440 plus a $2,550 course and program materials fee. Fifty percent of students are eligible for need-based scholarships, according to the Harvard Business School website.

Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business

Tuition for the Class of 2021 is $75,108 plus a $3,489 program fee, according to Tuck's website. There's no separate application process for scholarships to attend Tuck. Scholarships can cover a student's full tuition with the average scholarship clocking in at $26,415.

