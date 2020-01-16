The top 10 most expensive states for smokers

Cigarettes could cost a lot more than $12 depending on where you live.

Each year, smoking costs for the United States’ 34 million tobacco users stretch beyond $300 billion, according to data published in personal-finance website, WalletHub.

Researchers studied how much money each person lost by tracking the lifetime and annual costs of a pack a day, health-care-related expenses and other income losses.

Here are the top 10 states where it’s most expensive to smoke:

1. New York

Total annual cost per smoker: $48,197

2. Connecticut

Total annual cost per smoker: $47,999

3. Washington, D.C.

Total annual cost per smoker: $47,608

4. Massachusetts

Total annual cost per smoker: $46,593

5. Rhode Island

Total annual cost per smoker: $44,856

6. Alaska

Total annual cost per smoker: $42,011

7. Hawaii

Total annual cost per smoker: $41,677

8. Minnesota

Total annual cost per smoker: $41,511

9. Vermont

Total annual cost per smoker: $40,797

10. Washington State

Total annual cost per smoker: $39,591

