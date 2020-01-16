The top 10 most expensive states for smokers
The annual cost in New York is $48,197
Cigarettes could cost a lot more than $12 depending on where you live.
Continue Reading Below
Each year, smoking costs for the United States’ 34 million tobacco users stretch beyond $300 billion, according to data published in personal-finance website, WalletHub.
Researchers studied how much money each person lost by tracking the lifetime and annual costs of a pack a day, health-care-related expenses and other income losses.
Here are the top 10 states where it’s most expensive to smoke:
1. New York
Total annual cost per smoker: $48,197
2. Connecticut
Total annual cost per smoker: $47,999
3. Washington, D.C.
Total annual cost per smoker: $47,608
4. Massachusetts
Total annual cost per smoker: $46,593
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO CONSIDER RAISING LEGAL VAPING AGE TO 21
5. Rhode Island
Total annual cost per smoker: $44,856
6. Alaska
Total annual cost per smoker: $42,011
7. Hawaii
Total annual cost per smoker: $41,677
CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO
8. Minnesota
Total annual cost per smoker: $41,511
9. Vermont
Total annual cost per smoker: $40,797
10. Washington State
Total annual cost per smoker: $39,591