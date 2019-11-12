Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Legal

Supreme Court to allow Sandy Hook parents to sue gun maker Remington

Associated Press
close
CEO's of 145 U.S. companies have called on the government to address gun violence, according to the New York Times. video

Business leaders demand lawmakers to address gun violence: Report

CEO's of 145 U.S. companies have called on the government to address gun violence, according to the New York Times.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is letting a lawsuit proceed against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Continue Reading Below

The justices rejected an appeal Tuesday from Remington Arms that argued a 2005 federal law shields firearms manufacturers from most lawsuits when their products are used in crimes.

THESE STATES SELL THE MOST GUNS

The court's order allows a survivor and relatives of nine victims who died at the Newtown, Connecticut, school in 2012 to pursue their claims.

The lawsuit says the Madison, North Carolina-based company should never have sold a weapon as dangerous as the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle that gunman Adam Lanza used to kill 20 first graders and six educators. It also alleges Remington targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The National Rifle Association was among those urging the court to jump into the case and end the lawsuit against Remington.