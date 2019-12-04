Starbucks reveals how much it pays male, female workers

At a time when women are fighting for equal pay in the U.S. and around the world, retail coffee giant Starbucks says its employees are already paid at the same rates.

Continue Reading Below

As of November 2019, the company reported that its median pay for women globally is 98.3 percent of the median for men. In the U.S., the median pay ratio is 100 percent for women and 100 percent for minorities.

“Pay equity has long been a priority at Starbucks, and we’ve done serious work to ensure women and men are compensated fairly,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. “We continue our commitment to achieving and maintaining gender equity in pay for our partners in all company-operated markets globally.”

STARBUCKS ATTENDANCE DECLINES IN WAKE OF OPEN-BATHROOM POLICY: STUDY

UBER EXEC LAUNCHING COFFEE STARTUP TO COMPETE WITH STARBUCKS, DUNKIN’

Starbucks signed onto the Employers for Pay Equity Consortium earlier this year, an initiative aimed at seeking to eliminate the pay gap.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Starbucks’ disclosure comes after it was revealed that women earn a median of 82 cents for every dollar their male counterparts earn. That’s according to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by the American Association of University Women. The disparities varied for women of different ethnicities, with Asian women earning 89 cents to every dollar of a male, while Hispanic women earned just 54 cents per every dollar earned by a male.

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, it will take until 2059 for women to reach pay parity – and even longer for women of color.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS