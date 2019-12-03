Starbucks adds holiday-themed iced latte to winter menu

Starbucks released its new take on a classic Bailey’s-inspired holiday beverage.

Continue Reading Below

The coffee giant launched its Irish Cream Cold Brew on Tuesday, a chilling addition to Starbucks’ lineup of traditionally hot holiday beverages, like the Peppermint Mocha, available for a limited time nationwide. It’s more proof the java drinkers want their coffee chilled, even in cold months.

The Irish Cream Cold Brew, made with Irish cream-flavored syrup, is served over iced cold brew coffee and topped with vanilla sweet-cream foam with a sprinkle of cocoa powder. And while the Irish cream is traditionally spiked with whiskey, the coffee chain’s iteration is non-alcoholic.

The non-boozy holiday beverage is priced between $4.45 and $4.75, depending on the location. And serving cold brew despite the mercury dropping continues to heat up sales.

U.S. retail sales of cold brew coffee have grown by 450 percent between 2015 and 2017, reaching an estimated $38.1 million, according to market research firm Mintel. What’s more, the global cold brew coffee market size is slated to reach $1.63 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research released in June.

STARBUCKS 2019 HOLIDAY DRINKS, CUPS UNVEILED: INSIDE THE ANNUAL SALES PUSH

This year, Starbucks introduced five specialty holiday drinks, including the peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel Brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte along with its Christmas coffee blend. The Irish Cream addition seems to be appealing to consumers looking for flavors inspired by holiday-themed cocktails. Starbucks followed rival java chain Dunkin, which had launched its own version of an Irish cream cold brew on menus for a St. Patrick’s Day promotion earlier this year.

Coffee prices have surged more than 25 percent in recent weeks, and the International Coffee Organization estimated that the global coffee production for the 2019-to-2020 year is slated to decline by 0.9 percent to 167.4 million bags, the Wall Street Journal reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS