Space business

Space vacations might get cheaper soon, former astronaut says

NASA alum Leroy Chiao said improved propulsion tech is needed to bring cost down

By FOXBusiness
We should build infrastructure on moon before going to Mars: Former astronaut

Former NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao shares his insights on space tourism, a mission to Mars and other space travel-related headlines.

Space tourism is a good development for the industry and will eventually become more accessible, according to a former NASA astronaut.

Leroy Chiao told FOX Business' Ashley Webster the trend of recreationally visiting space and acknowledged it’s not for everyone at the moment due to its high price.

He said going to the International Space Station for a week or so and “flying with the Russians,” can cost roughly $70 million.

“Virgin Galactic, I believe their pricing is still around $250,000 for just a few minutes in space,” he said. “You do get to see the Earth and have the weightless experience.”

Space X and Boeing recently announced plans to begin commercial operations to take U.S. astronauts to and from the ISS.

“I think it's good to kind of get people aware of space travel,” he said. “If we do come up with some breakthroughs in propulsion technology, it's possible to bring those launch costs down.”

